IGP addresses darbar at Police Lines

Rawalpindi-Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab Dr Usman Anwar addressed Police Darbar at Police Lines Headquarters here on Thursday.

Regional Police Officer (RPO) Rawalpindi Region Syed Khyrram Ali, CPO Syed Khalid Mehmood Hamdani, DPOs of Attock, Jhelum Chakwal, SSP/ Special Branch, CTO, SSP/ PHP, RO CTD Senior Officers SDPOs SHOs and personnel from all the units of police participated. IGP said that projects including Safe City Rawalpindi will be ensured. IGP said that numerous promotions from constable to DSP were pending when he assumed charge. He said that most of the martyr’s families did not have their own homes and rules for providing jobs to the children of martyrs required amendments.

With the blessings of Allah, today I am delighted to announce that the children of martyrs are being provided job in the department and hurdles in the process have been removed. Endowment Fund has been established to provide houses to all the martyrs’ families, IGP said.

Dr Usman Anwar added that Legal Aid Fund has been established for the support of police officers/officials facing cases and now they will not have to arrange the expenses by themselves. An amount of Rs. 1.2 Billion is being spent for the welfare of force which will be increased in future. To boost the morale of the force, Rs. 200 Million have been spent in shape of rewards and it will continue with same spirit. IGP told that leadership is to produce future leaders, it cannot be done when office of the officer is lavish while his subordinate works in inadequate atmosphere. Leadership is all about the fear of God and to respect everyone equally. He said that SHOs and senior officers will have to connect with their force. The IGP told that record promotions have be made in 04 months, promotions of Patrolling Police will also be initiated within a week.

The IGP extended his gratitude for the Chief Minster Punjab and the Chief Election Commissioner for the permission in the promotions process. The IGP told that health screening tests of 90% of Punjab police have been done, he informed that health screening of the families of police force will also be initiated in the next step.

The IGP told that treatment of those suffering from severe diseases will be ensured. The Inspector General of Police Punjab said that he is answerable to each member of the force. He told the force that, the department expects a new resolve and passion from the force for public service. The IGP told that accountability in Punjab police is far more strict than other departments. The IGP committed that we will fight bravely, will make our country safe and will serve the nation.