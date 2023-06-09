IHC grants bail to Imran in 10 cases

ISLAMABAD - The Islamabad High Court (IHC) Thursday granted bail to PTI chief Imran Khan in ten cases including Toshakhana case and murder of a senior lawyer in Quetta.
A division bench of IHC comprising Chief Justice of IHC Justice Aamer Farooq and Justice Miangul Hassan Aurangzeb conducted hearing of PTI Chairman petition and granted him 14-day protective bail in the Abdul Razzaq murder case.
Khan along with others was booked in the case of Abdul Razzaq Shar, who was killed by armed motorcyclists in Quetta on Wednesday last.
The murdered lawyer had filed a constitutional petition against the PTI chairman in the Balochistan High Court, seeking proceedings against him under Article 6 that pertained to high treason.
During the hearing, PTI lawyer Salman Safdar said that his client would have to travel to Quetta for the case and pointed out that there were no flights available. The judges subsequently granted Imran protective bail for two weeks and directed him to appear before the relevant court after two weeks.
Meanwhile, a set of fresh petitions was filed in the IHC earlier in the day by Imran seeking bail in five new cases related to the May 9 protests and another case of Toshakhana gifts.
Earlier, the IHC bench comprising Justice Aamer also granted Imran bail in eight other cases till June 12. Six of these cases were linked to the May 9 violence, while one each pertained to attempted murder and allegations against top officers of state institutions.
Prior to Imran’s arrival, the same IHC bench also granted an extension in its order issued last month in which it had stayed the criminal proceedings against the PTI chairman in the Toshakhana reference.
During the hearing, the court extended its stay orders on the request of Imran’s lawyer, Khawaja Haris, who sought a week-long adjournment in the proceedings. However, the ECP counsel urged the court to revoke its order that prevents the trial court from taking action against the ex-PM.
Haris brought to the court’s attention that he had filed a petition challenging the jurisdiction of the trial court. After hearing the arguments, Justice Aamer deferred the hearing of the case till June 14 for further proceedings.