IHC grants bail to Imran in 10 cases

ISLAMABAD - The Islamabad High Court (IHC) Thursday granted bail to PTI chief Imran Khan in ten cases including Toshakhana case and murder of a senior lawyer in Quetta.

A division bench of IHC com­prising Chief Justice of IHC Justice Aamer Farooq and Justice Mian­gul Hassan Aurangzeb conducted hearing of PTI Chairman petition and granted him 14-day protec­tive bail in the Abdul Razzaq mur­der case.

Khan along with others was booked in the case of Abdul Raz­zaq Shar, who was killed by armed motorcyclists in Quetta on Wednesday last.

The murdered lawyer had filed a constitutional petition against the PTI chairman in the Balochistan High Court, seeking proceedings against him under Article 6 that pertained to high treason.

During the hearing, PTI lawyer Salman Safdar said that his client would have to travel to Quetta for the case and pointed out that there were no flights available. The judg­es subsequently granted Imran protective bail for two weeks and directed him to appear before the relevant court after two weeks.

Meanwhile, a set of fresh peti­tions was filed in the IHC earlier in the day by Imran seeking bail in five new cases related to the May 9 protests and another case of Toshakhana gifts.

Earlier, the IHC bench compris­ing Justice Aamer also granted Im­ran bail in eight other cases till June 12. Six of these cases were linked to the May 9 violence, while one each pertained to attempted murder and allegations against top officers of state institutions.

Prior to Imran’s arrival, the same IHC bench also granted an exten­sion in its order issued last month in which it had stayed the criminal proceedings against the PTI chair­man in the Toshakhana reference.

During the hearing, the court ex­tended its stay orders on the re­quest of Imran’s lawyer, Khawa­ja Haris, who sought a week-long adjournment in the proceedings. However, the ECP counsel urged the court to revoke its order that prevents the trial court from tak­ing action against the ex-PM.

Haris brought to the court’s at­tention that he had filed a petition challenging the jurisdiction of the trial court. After hearing the argu­ments, Justice Aamer deferred the hearing of the case till June 14 for further proceedings.