Friday, June 09, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

Illegal constructions at LDA Avenue-I demolished

Staff Reporter
June 09, 2023
Regional, Lahore, Newspaper

LAHORE   -   On the directions of Commis­sioner Lahore and Director General (DG) Lahore De­velopment Authority (LDA) Muhammad Ali Randhawa, a grand operation was con­ducted at LDA Avenue-I against illegal constructions and encroachments on park­ing space, here on Thursday. The LDA teams demolished sheds, boards and floors and illegal constructions at more than 35 commercial proper­ties and more than 20 prop­erties were also sealed. A heavy contingent of police and heavy machinery took part in the operation under the supervision of Additional DG Housing Captain (retd) Shahmir Iqbal. The land grabber mafia had occupied more than 10 kanals of land marked for the road in L-Block by growing crops.

Tags:

Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-06-08/Lahore/epaper_img_1686204497.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023