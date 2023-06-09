Illegal constructions at LDA Avenue-I demolished

LAHORE - On the directions of Commis­sioner Lahore and Director General (DG) Lahore De­velopment Authority (LDA) Muhammad Ali Randhawa, a grand operation was con­ducted at LDA Avenue-I against illegal constructions and encroachments on park­ing space, here on Thursday. The LDA teams demolished sheds, boards and floors and illegal constructions at more than 35 commercial proper­ties and more than 20 prop­erties were also sealed. A heavy contingent of police and heavy machinery took part in the operation under the supervision of Additional DG Housing Captain (retd) Shahmir Iqbal. The land grabber mafia had occupied more than 10 kanals of land marked for the road in L-Block by growing crops.