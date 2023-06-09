Friday, June 09, 2023
Imran to answer in Toshakhana, Al-Qadir, other cases: Atta Tarar

APP
June 09, 2023
ISLAMABAD   -   Special Assistant to the Prime Min­ister on Interior Attaullah Tarar on Thursday said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief would have to be answerable in Toshakhana, Al-Qadir Trust and other cor­ruption cases. Talking to the media, he said those who had parted ways with the PTI and its chief did a commendable job because their action sup­ported the State. “Had the PTI chairman in Jail, the in­nocent lawyer murdered in Balochistan would have been alive today,” Tarar said. The son of the killed lawyer had nominated the PTI leader in the first information report, he added. Many people from the Jahangir Khan Group were with the government and part of the cabinet, and would also remain associ­ated future too, he said. Tarar said five leaders had left the group in the past but they were warmly welcomed when they rejoined the party.

