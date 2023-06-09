ITP decide to launch action against public transport

Islamabad-The Islamabad Capital Police have decided to take stern action against public service vehicles involved in non-completion of routes, misbehavior with passengers and overloading, a police public relations officer said on Thursday.

He said that strict action will be taken against those transporters violating traffic routes. The purpose is to provide better traffic facilities to the citizens, said CTO Islamabad while reviewing the special report submitted by the special squads constituted for checking of route completions by the public service vehicles.

According to details, Islamabad capital police are utilizing all resources to facilitate the general public and not only issuing traffic violation tickets to the public service vehicles for overcharging, misbehaving and incompletion of routes. Zonal DSP’s were also directed to take stern action against PSV’s drivers who were found repeatedly involved in the same violations.

He said that such action against violators would be made more effective and progress of squads would be reviewed on a regular basis.

Following the directions of Islamabad Capital City Police Officer (ICCPO) Dr. Nasir Akbar Khan, the CTO said that special squads have already been constituted to check the route violation and Islamabad capital police Helpline “Pucar-15” was 24/7 available to resolve the public grievances on a priority basis where citizens can lodge their complaint on the helpline round the clock.

He further said that the citizens can lodge their complaint regarding non-completion of routes, misbehavior of PSV’s staff or other traffic related issues at this helpline. Effective action against such violators will be continued in future as well.