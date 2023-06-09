Jinnah House attack: ATC sends 13 female suspects to jail

LAHORE - An anti-ter­rorism court (ATC) on Thurs­day sent 13 female accused, al­legedly involved in attacking the Jinnah House (Corps com­mander’s house in Lahore), to jail on 14-day judicial remand. Earlier, the police produced Khadija Shah, Aalia Hamza, and others before ATC Judge Ab­her Gul Khan on expiry of their physical remand. The investi­gation officer submitted that the investigations could not be completed from the accused. He pleaded with the court to grant further physical remand of the accused for recovery of the petrol bombs. Howev­er, the court turned down the request, adding that the po­lice had not mentioned petrol bombs in its previous remand application. Subsequently, the court sent the accused to jail on 14-day judicial remand and ordered for producing them on expiry of the remand term, on June 22. The Sarwar Road police had registered a case against Pakistan Tehreek-e-In­saf (PTI) leaders and workers for attacking the Jinnah House during May 9 riots.