Friday, June 09, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

Lahore ATC adjourns Yasmin Rashid, others' bail petitions till June 12

Lahore ATC adjourns Yasmin Rashid, others' bail petitions till June 12
Web Desk
2:04 PM | June 09, 2023
National

An anti-terrorism court in Punjab capital on Friday adjourned hearing of bail petitions filed by PTI leader Dr Yasmin Rashid and 34 others in the Shadman police station attack case till June 12.

As ATC Judge Ejaz Ahmed Buttar resumed hearing, the prosecution team told him that the investigation officer, who has the case record, was in the federal capital and pleaded him to adjourn the case.

The court summoned record of the case and adjourned the case till June 12.

It is recalled that Ms Rashid’s lawyer have submitted arguments in the bail petition. The case was registered against her and others for setting ablaze the Shadman police stations.

Tags:

Web Desk

National

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-06-09/Lahore/epaper_img_1686290138.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023