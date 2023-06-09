Large number of Sikh pilgrims participate in Jor Mela

Attock-A large number of Sikh pilgrims are participating in the Jor Mela (death anniversary of the Sikh Guru Arjan Dev Ji in Gurdwara Siri Punja Sahib Hasanabdal). For this Mela which will conclude on Sunday, more than 600 cops under the command of DPO Attock Sardar Ghayas Gul have been deployed to ensure foolproof security. Sikh pilgrims from across the world including Indians are participating. The festival begins with ritual Kirtan. Earlier, Indian pilgrims were welcomed at Wahgah border by ETPB (Evacuee Trust Property Board) officers and members of Sikh Gurdwara Purbhandak Committee. Every year, thousands of pilgrims visit this place. This one of the most sacred places of Sikh religion was established in the era of Maharaja Ranjeet Singh (1780 - 1839) and was rebuilt in 1920 as was badly damaged by Afghan Invaders. The gurdwara is looked after and maintained by ETPB. The gurdwara has all modern facilities. It is a masterpiece of architecture, giving the look of a fort. A spring runs through this Gurdwara.

The clean water of this spring gushes into a pond called Srover Sahib (holy water pool) where pilgrims take a bath called Ashnan. The Sikhs believe that by taking bath in this pond their sins are washed away. This pond is approximately five feet deep. There is a rock with the hand imprint of Guru and from behind the rock clear freshwater gushes out and spills over into Holy Srover Sahib. Sikhs say this gathering is above politics, diplomatic and military relations as this is the land of Guru. They say their culture, language, dress and living style is the same and say we parted 75 years ago but the soil is the same.