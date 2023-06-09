Friday, June 09, 2023
NAB ‘launches’ probe against Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi

Web Desk
3:37 PM | June 09, 2023
The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has launched a probe against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf President leader and former Punjab CM Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi over complaints of corruption in awarding development contracts.

Elahi and others are accused of receiving kickbacks worth Rs1.25 billion in the development contracts.

Sources privy to the development said NAB has launched a probe against Elahi his former principal secretary, Muhammad Khan Bhatti, XEN Rana Iqbal and Ali Afzal Saahi over receiving kickbacks via fronts men in 226 development contracts in Mandi Bahauddin.

A group under the supervision of Muhammad Khan remained active for receiving kickbacks in the contracts, said sources within NAB.

It is pertinent to mention here that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) President Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi was rearrested by the Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) Punjab in a corruption case on June 3, shortly after the Lahore court discharged him in a graft case.

