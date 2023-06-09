Friday, June 09, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

NCP items worth millions torched

Our Staff Reporter
June 09, 2023
Regional, Peshawar, Newspaper

PESHAWAR   -  Customs Enforcement and Customs Intelligence authorities torched non-custom paid (NPC) goods worth millions of rupees at Azakhel in Nowshera district on Thursday.

A spokesman for the Customs Department said that these goods had been brought to Pakistan through illegal ways.

A ceremony was held, with Customs Chief Collector Fayaz Anwar as chief guest. Collector Enforcement Moinuddin Wani, Operational Collector Muhammad Zakir, DC Headquarter Sajid Mohmand, and other officers were also present.

The items torched included foreign medicine, fake cosmetics, cigarettes, shampoos, soaps, etc. Speakers on the occasion said that smuggling is a menace and damaged to economy of the country.

Tags:

Our Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-06-08/Lahore/epaper_img_1686204497.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023