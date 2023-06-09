NCP items worth millions torched

PESHAWAR - Customs Enforcement and Customs Intelligence authorities torched non-custom paid (NPC) goods worth millions of rupees at Azakhel in Nowshera district on Thursday.

A spokesman for the Customs Department said that these goods had been brought to Pakistan through illegal ways.

A ceremony was held, with Customs Chief Collector Fayaz Anwar as chief guest. Collector Enforcement Moinuddin Wani, Operational Collector Muhammad Zakir, DC Headquarter Sajid Mohmand, and other officers were also present.

The items torched included foreign medicine, fake cosmetics, cigarettes, shampoos, soaps, etc. Speakers on the occasion said that smuggling is a menace and damaged to economy of the country.