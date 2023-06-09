New strategy for metropolitan tenants soon

PESHAWAR - Mayor Peshawar Haji Zubair Ali declared on Thursday that a fresh strategy would be devised to address the issue of property occupancy in the ownership of the Capital Metropolitan Government. As part of this strategy, the presidents of the concerned markets, along with at least two property holders, will collaborate to identify the rightful tenants of the properties.

The mayor made this announcement during a meeting that extensively discussed matters related to property ownership, transfers, and the identification of real tenants in cases where the property holders have passed away.