No human rights abuses in Pakistan: FO

Says May 9 riots accused being tried under lawn Pakistan, China, Iran to institutionalise counter terrorism n Islamabad to continue supporting Kashmiris n FO played role in Aafia Siddiqui’s meeting with sister n Opening of Iranian embassy in Riyadh welcomed n Pakistan committed to Iran-Pakistan gas pipeline.
ISLAMABAD - Pakistan yesterday rejected any human rights abuse in the country and reiterated its commitment to the fundamental freedoms.
Speaking at a weekly news briefing, Foreign Office spokesperson Mumtaz Zahra Baloch said that Pakistan follows its rules and the Constitution.
Asked about the plea made by the US State Department spokesperson about provision of consular access to the suspect of 9th May, Khadija Shah, she said: “Pakistan will follow its laws and its international obligations in bringing to justice individuals responsible for the events of 9th May.”
She further said Pakistan was a country of laws and “it is a country which has constitutionally guaranteed human rights and fundamental freedoms and we are a democratic setup with free and independent judiciary. The Government of Pakistan will continue to follow its obligations under the law and under the Constitution.”
Baloch said Pakistan, China and Iran have decided to institutionalize the trilateral consultations on counter terrorism and security.
She said the understanding in this regard was reached during the first Pakistan-China-Iran Trilateral Consultation Meeting on Counter Terrorism and Security held in Beijing. She said the delegations held detailed discussions on the regional security situation, particularly the threat of terrorism faced by the region. About prevailing situation in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir, the spokesperson urged India to pay heed to the United Nations call to take preventive measures to protect children by ending the use of pellets against children. She also demanded India to heed to this call and protect the children of Kashmir from violence, displacement and trauma. Baloch said Pakistan will continue to extend political, diplomatic and moral support to our Kashmiris for the just and peaceful settlement of the Jammu and Kashmir dispute in accordance with the United Nations Security Council resolutions. To a question, the spokesperson said opening of the Iranian embassy in Riyadh is a welcome and important development in pursuance of normalization of diplomatic relations between Iran and Saudi Arabia.
On the meeting of Dr Aafia Siddiqui’s sister in a US jail, the spokesperson said the Ministry of Foreign Affairs has played its role in making Dr. Fowzia Siddiqui’s visit to the United States possible.