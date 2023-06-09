Over 1,000 court absconders, 574 POs held in May

SARGODHA - The Sargodha police arrested 1,008 court absconders and 574 proclaimed offenders (POs) during May 2023.
A spokesperson, Qaiser Awan, told media on Thursday that the district police launched several crackdowns against the criminals in May and arrested the court absconders and POs, alongwith 63 criminals in small cases. The police also registered 2,390 cases against law-violators, arrested 114 criminals including 11 dangerous gangsters. The police also recovered 30.9-kg hashish, 14.9-kg heroin, 2,647 litres of liquor, 210 litres of wine, and 20-kg opium from them. He said that police also unearthed two distilleries during the last month. The spokesperson said the police also recovered six Kalashnikov, eight rifles, 29 guns, 118 pistols, 835 bullets from the arrested criminals. The police also recovered valuables from the criminals’ worth in 32.5 million, the spokesperson added.
APPLICATIONS FOR COLLECTING HIDES SOUGHT
Additional Deputy Commissioner General (ADCG) Umar Farooq has said that applications for approval to collect hides of sacrificial animals on Eid-ul-Azha could be submitted to his office by June 24. He said that applications received after the due date would not be entertained.
THREE BRICK KILNS SEALED
The Environment Protection Department sealed three brick-kilns on Thursday over violation of the government instructions regarding smog during a crackdown under way across the district.
In line with special directives of Sargodha Deputy Commissioner (DC) Capt (retd) Shoaib Ali, a team, headed by Assistant Director Environment Naveed Ahmad, conducted raids at Chak No 34-NB and its surroundings and found that owners of three kilns had failed to adopt the zigzag technology at their kilns. The teams sealed those kilns for causing smog and registered cases against their owners— Zeeshan, Farooq Khan and Abdul Qadir— in Urban Area police station.
7 FOOD OUTLETS, 10 MILK SUPPLIERS FINED
The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) imposed fine on seven food points and 10 milk suppliers on Thursday over violation of the authority’s rules.
According to a press release, issued by the PFA, food safety teams checked various food units in the division and imposed Rs65,000 fine on food outlets. The team also imposed Rs27,000 fine on milk-suppliers for mixing unhygienic ingredients in the milk.
The PFA teams also shut down production of two ice-making factories, located in Sargodha and Khushab districts for using rusty blocks and contaminated water. As many as 113 warning notices were also issued to food outlets over minor irregularities in the division.