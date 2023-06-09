Over 1,000 court absconders, 574 POs held in May

SARGODHA - The Sargodha police arrest­ed 1,008 court absconders and 574 proclaimed offend­ers (POs) during May 2023.

A spokesperson, Qaiser Awan, told media on Thurs­day that the district police launched several crack­downs against the criminals in May and arrested the court absconders and POs, along­with 63 criminals in small cases. The police also reg­istered 2,390 cases against law-violators, arrested 114 criminals including 11 dan­gerous gangsters. The police also recovered 30.9-kg hash­ish, 14.9-kg heroin, 2,647 litres of liquor, 210 litres of wine, and 20-kg opium from them. He said that police also unearthed two distilleries during the last month. The spokesperson said the police also recovered six Kalash­nikov, eight rifles, 29 guns, 118 pistols, 835 bullets from the arrested criminals. The police also recovered valu­ables from the criminals’ worth in 32.5 million, the spokesperson added.

APPLICATIONS FOR COLLECTING HIDES SOUGHT

Additional Deputy Com­missioner General (ADCG) Umar Farooq has said that applications for approval to collect hides of sacrifi­cial animals on Eid-ul-Azha could be submitted to his office by June 24. He said that applications received after the due date would not be entertained.

THREE BRICK KILNS SEALED

The Environment Pro­tection Department sealed three brick-kilns on Thurs­day over violation of the government instructions regarding smog during a crackdown under way across the district.

In line with special direc­tives of Sargodha Deputy Commissioner (DC) Capt (retd) Shoaib Ali, a team, headed by Assistant Direc­tor Environment Naveed Ahmad, conducted raids at Chak No 34-NB and its sur­roundings and found that owners of three kilns had failed to adopt the zigzag technology at their kilns. The teams sealed those kilns for causing smog and reg­istered cases against their owners— Zeeshan, Farooq Khan and Abdul Qadir— in Urban Area police station.

7 FOOD OUTLETS, 10 MILK SUPPLIERS FINED

The Punjab Food Author­ity (PFA) imposed fine on seven food points and 10 milk suppliers on Thursday over violation of the au­thority’s rules.

According to a press re­lease, issued by the PFA, food safety teams checked various food units in the division and imposed Rs65,000 fine on food outlets. The team also im­posed Rs27,000 fine on milk-suppliers for mixing unhygienic ingredients in the milk.

The PFA teams also shut down production of two ice-making factories, located in Sargodha and Khushab districts for using rusty blocks and contami­nated water. As many as 113 warning notices were also issued to food outlets over minor irregularities in the division.