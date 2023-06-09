Pak foreign exchange reserves decline to below $4b

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan’s foreign exchange reserves held by the central bank have once again declined to below $4 billion dollars level amid much delay in the revival of International Monetary Fund (IMF) programme.

“During the week ended on 2-Jun-2023, SBP re­serves decreased by $179 million to $3,912.2 mil­lion due to external debt payments,” said State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) said on Thursday.

The total liquid foreign reserves held by the country stood at $9,334.8 million as of 2-Jun-2023.

The break-up of the foreign reserves position is as foreign reserves held by the State Bank of Pa­kistan: $3,912.2 million and net foreign reserves held by commercial banks are $5,422.6 million.

The reserves are tumbling mainly due to the re­payment against previous loans. On the other hand, the foreign inflows have almost dried amid suspen­sion of the IMF programme. The government has re­ceived foreign borrowing worth only $8.12 billion from the international lenders in 10 months (Ju­ly-April) of the current fiscal year 2022-23, which is only 35.6 percent of the annual projected borrow­ing. The government has budgeted foreign assis­tance of $22.817 billion for the current fiscal year.