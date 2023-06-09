Pak foreign exchange reserves decline to below $4b

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan’s foreign exchange reserves held by the central bank have once again declined to below $4 billion dollars level amid much delay in the revival of International Monetary Fund (IMF) programme.
“During the week ended on 2-Jun-2023, SBP reserves decreased by $179 million to $3,912.2 million due to external debt payments,” said State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) said on Thursday.
The total liquid foreign reserves held by the country stood at $9,334.8 million as of 2-Jun-2023.
The break-up of the foreign reserves position is as foreign reserves held by the State Bank of Pakistan: $3,912.2 million and net foreign reserves held by commercial banks are $5,422.6 million.
The reserves are tumbling mainly due to the repayment against previous loans. On the other hand, the foreign inflows have almost dried amid suspension of the IMF programme. The government has received foreign borrowing worth only $8.12 billion from the international lenders in 10 months (July-April) of the current fiscal year 2022-23, which is only 35.6 percent of the annual projected borrowing. The government has budgeted foreign assistance of $22.817 billion for the current fiscal year.