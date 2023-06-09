Pakistan, Iraq to enhance cooperation: Joint statement

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan and Iraq have reiterated their shared desire to continue to maintain regular high-level contacts and expand cooperation in all fields including trade and investment in traditional and non-traditional sectors.
According to joint statement issued after conclusion of the three-day visit of Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari to Iraq, the foreign minister held wide-ranging interactions with Iraqi leadership including President, Prime Minister, Speaker of the Parliament, Interior Minister, Head of the Islamic Supreme Council of Iraq, President Al-Hikmet Party and Grand Ayatollah Sheikh Bashir Al-Najafi.
During these interactions, the two sides agreed to expand bilateral cooperation in diverse areas including agriculture, water management, inclusion of Pakistan in the Iraqi Development Corridor, establishing sister port cities relations between Basra and Karachi, defence production, health, textile, pharmaceutical and supporting Iraq’s efforts in their reconstruction and rehabilitation. During the visit, the Iraqi authorities conveyed their full support for the establishment of a Pakistani Consulate in Najaf, while Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari made a historic announcement of opening up of a pilgrimage center in Karbala. The two sides also witnessed the signing of the MoUs on visa abolition for the holders of diplomatic and official passports, on cultural cooperation and on cooperation between the Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry of Pakistan and Iraq Chamber of Commerce
During the visit, the foreign minister along with his Iraqi counterpart witnessed historic ceremony for laying the foundation stone of Pakistan Embassy Complex in Baghdad. Separately, FM Bilawal Bhutto Zardari termed his Iraq visit highly productive. In a tweet at the conclusion of Iraq visit, he said “there is so much potential to unlock by partnering for prosperity of our people who have suffered immensely due to conflicts and terrorism.”