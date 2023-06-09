Pakistan, Turkmenistan agree to speed up work on TAPI gasline

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan and Turkmen­istan Thursday signed a Joint Implementation Plan (JIP) for TAPI Gas Pipeline and also con­stituted senior Coor­dination Council to ac­celerate the project’s agreements.

The JIP was signed by Minister of State for Petroleum Dr. Musa­dik Malik from the Pa­kistani side and Mr. Maksat Babayev, State Minister and Head of TurkmenGaz, signed the document from the Turkmen side.

Prime Minister She­hbaz Sharif witnessed the signing ceremony while senior cabinet functionaries, repre­sentatives from Petro­leum Division and Inter State Gas Systems Pvt. Ltd. were present on the occasion.

The accord was signed at the end of a two-day visit to Paki­stan by a high ranking Turkmenistan delega­tion headed by Maksat Babayev, State Minister and Head of Turk­menGaz, Deputy Minister of Energy Annageldi Saparov, CEO and Chair­man of BOD, TPCL, Muhammetmy­rat Amanov. Turkmen Ambassador to Pakistan, Atadjan Movlamov also accompanied the delegation.

Pakistan also invited Turkmen side to explore alternate gas sup­plies from Chaman to Gwadar and LNG infrastructure investment.

The JIP envisages the constitu­tion of a Senior Coordination Com­mittee (SCC) to expedite and over­see the project activities. The Prime Minister nominated Special Assistant to Prime Minister Dr. Je­hanzeb Khan to work as focal per­son from the Pakistan side as the head of the Senior Coordination Committee. Government of Paki­stan also invited Turkmenistan to explore gas connectivity from Cha­man border to Gwadar and build­ing LNG terminals at Gwadar, which would expand supplies to Europe and global LNG markets.

The TAPI gas pipeline project aims to bring natural gas from the Galkynysh gas field in Turk­menistan to Pakistan through Af­ghanistan.