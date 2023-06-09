Pakistan wins seat on UN Economic, Social Council as UNGA votes for new members

UNITED NATIONS - Pakistan was on Thursday elected to the Economic and Social Council (ECOSOC), the economic arm of the United Nations, for a three-year term, beginning January 1, 2024, with Ambassador Munir Akram saying that the success was a recognition of “our positive role in international diplomacy”. In balloting in the 193-member General Assembly, Pakistan received 129 votes. Pakistan was contesting one of three Asian seats – also being contested by Iraq, Japan, Nepal and Tajikistan. A two-third majority – 124 votes – was required for election. “We’re very gratified at Pakistan’s success in an highly contested election. Our success is a recognition of Pakistan’s importance and its positive role in international diplomacy,” the Pakistani envoy said in an interview after the election victory. “We hope to play yet once again our active role in the forum of ECOSOC by fostering agreement on the structure and content of new, more dynamic and equitable structure of international economic cooperation,” Ambassador Akram said. Pakistan, he said, would also help develop consensus on measures for recovery from current crises and revive the prospects of achieving SDGs.