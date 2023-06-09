Friday, June 09, 2023
Pakistan wins seat on UN Economic, Social Council as UNGA votes for new members
Agencies
June 09, 2023
International, Newspaper

UNITED NATIONS   -   Pakistan was on Thursday elected to the Economic and Social Council (ECOSOC), the economic arm of the United Nations, for a three-year term, beginning January 1, 2024, with Ambassador Munir Akram saying that the success was a recognition of “our positive role in international diplomacy”. In ballot­ing in the 193-member General Assembly, Pakistan received 129 votes. Pakistan was contesting one of three Asian seats – also being contested by Iraq, Japan, Nepal and Tajikistan. A two-third majority – 124 votes – was required for election. “We’re very gratified at Pakistan’s success in an highly contested election. Our success is a recognition of Pakistan’s importance and its positive role in international di­plomacy,” the Pakistani envoy said in an interview after the election victory. “We hope to play yet once again our active role in the forum of ECOSOC by fos­tering agreement on the structure and content of new, more dynamic and equitable structure of inter­national economic cooperation,” Ambassador Akram said. Pakistan, he said, would also help develop con­sensus on measures for recovery from current crises and revive the prospects of achieving SDGs.

Agencies

