Pakpattan police arrest suspects involved in two incidents of blind murders

LAHORE - According to the vision of Punjab IGP, Pakpattan police operations against criminal elements continued on daily basis. Kudos to the Pakpat­tan police for arresting the accused involved in two blind murder incidents in 72 hours and recovered the murder instrument.

According to the details, the body of a young girl was recovered from Rangshah police limits and the body of a young boy was found in the corn fields in 26 S/P village. DPO Pakpatan Tariq Wilayat and other police of­ficers themselves reached the spot and formed special police teams including of CIA police to arrest the ac­cused persons involved in the brutal murders. They were directed to arrest the accused as soon as possible.

The crime scene unit, geo-fencing and forensic lab teams also reached the spot immediately and col­lected the evidence and launched the investigations.

During the investigations, the young girl was identified as Sadia Dokhtar Akram. When the girl’s father was called to identify the dead body, he refused. He re­vealed that his daughter had contracted a court marriage and he was annoyed over it. He hatched a plan to murder. According to the plan, he in­toxicated the victim before strangulation and dumping his body in canal.

The police have arrested the deceased girl’s father Muhammad Akram and his uncle. During the investiga­tion of the young deceased Owais, the police included his employers into investiga­tions. They made contradic­tory statements. The police on suspicion grilled them further and the suspects con­fessed of killing the victim.

They said that the de­ceased Owais had devel­oped an illicit relationship with our sister. They mur­dered the victim by stran­gulation in a cattle shed. Af­terwards, they transported it on a bike to corn crop fields to dump it.

The police arrested the accused persons identified as Rehmat alias Sahib and Asif. DPO Tariq Wilayat an­nounced cash awards and certificates of appreciation to the police teams for arresting the accused persons.