Pakpattan police arrest suspects involved in two incidents of blind murders

LAHORE - According to the vision of Punjab IGP, Pakpattan police operations against criminal elements continued on daily basis. Kudos to the Pakpattan police for arresting the accused involved in two blind murder incidents in 72 hours and recovered the murder instrument.
According to the details, the body of a young girl was recovered from Rangshah police limits and the body of a young boy was found in the corn fields in 26 S/P village. DPO Pakpatan Tariq Wilayat and other police officers themselves reached the spot and formed special police teams including of CIA police to arrest the accused persons involved in the brutal murders. They were directed to arrest the accused as soon as possible.
The crime scene unit, geo-fencing and forensic lab teams also reached the spot immediately and collected the evidence and launched the investigations.
During the investigations, the young girl was identified as Sadia Dokhtar Akram. When the girl’s father was called to identify the dead body, he refused. He revealed that his daughter had contracted a court marriage and he was annoyed over it. He hatched a plan to murder. According to the plan, he intoxicated the victim before strangulation and dumping his body in canal.
The police have arrested the deceased girl’s father Muhammad Akram and his uncle. During the investigation of the young deceased Owais, the police included his employers into investigations. They made contradictory statements. The police on suspicion grilled them further and the suspects confessed of killing the victim.
They said that the deceased Owais had developed an illicit relationship with our sister. They murdered the victim by strangulation in a cattle shed. Afterwards, they transported it on a bike to corn crop fields to dump it.
The police arrested the accused persons identified as Rehmat alias Sahib and Asif. DPO Tariq Wilayat announced cash awards and certificates of appreciation to the police teams for arresting the accused persons.