Friday, June 09, 2023
Past in Perspective

Past in Perspective
June 09, 2023
Software is a great combination between 

artistry and engineering.

–Bill Gates

Software is the way technology functions, especially computers. The first programme ever created was called A Mathematical Theory of Communication and it was an outline of how binary logic could be applied to computers. Through various codes, computers were able to perform diverse tasks but the process was extremely tiresome. Long strings of binary codes were needed to tell the computer what data to store, what function to perform, so on and so forth. The code also had to be loaded onto the computers through processes like flipping switches, punching holes or loading punched cards into the machine. If any mistake was made, the entire process had to be scrapped and started again.

