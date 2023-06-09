PHF names 45 players for training camp ahead of Asian Champions Trophy

LAHORE -The Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) has called 45 players for a training camp ahead of Asian Champions Trophy, scheduled from August 3 to 12 in Chennai, India. Chairman of national selection committee, Olympian Kaleemullah finalised the probables and sent the list to PHF President Khalid Sajjad Khokhar, who approved the names of the probables. The camp will start here from June 12. Goalkeepers: Abdullah Shafique, Akmal Hussain, Ali Raza, M Faizan Janjua, Waqar, Abdullah Sheikh, Bilal Khan. Defenders: Arbaz Ahmed, M Sufiyan Khan, M Abdullah, Aqeel Ahmed, M Bilal Aslam, Saad Shafique. Midfielders: Junaid Manzoor, Ihtisham Aslam, M Murtaza Yaqoob, M Baqir, Arbaz Ayaz, M Nadeem Khan, M Zain, M Amad. Forwards: Rana Abdul Waheed, M Umar Bhutta, Afraz, Abdul Hannan, Roman, M Shahzaib Khan, Usama Bashir, M Imran, Arshad Liaquat, Abdul Wahab, Abdur Rehman, Zikriya Hayat, Ali Murtaza, Basharat Ali, Abdul Qayyum, Bilal Akram, M Adnan, Rana Sohail, Waqar Ali, Shoaib Khan, Abdul Wajid, Taimur Javed Khan, Syed Shehbaz Haider, M Arsalan. The Asian Champions Trophy is a big event as it serves as an opportunity to prepare the team for the Asian Games 2023 in China, which are also the qualifying rounds for securing a berth in the 2024 Paris Olympics.