PIC implants first pulmonary valve in teenager without cut

PESHAWAR - Peshawar Institute of Cardiology (PIC) has achieved a groundbreaking feat by successfully performing Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s first Pulmonary Valve Implantation procedure on a child without any surgical incisions.

PIC, the first public sector cardiac hospital in the province, has brightened the hopes of children suffering from complex heart diseases by successfully implanting a pulmonary valve in a 17-year-old patient, according to PIC spokesperson Riffat Anjum.

Prof Dr Ijaz Hussain, Head of Pediatric Cardiology at PIC, and his team conducted the implantation procedure on a child with post-Op TOF (Tetralogy of Fallot), presenting symptoms of shortness of breath and palpitations.

The patient had previously undergone three surgeries in Peshawar, Lahore, and India in 2006, 2008, and 2010 respectively. However, after the third surgery, the patient’s pulmonary valve was damaged, showing signs of valvular insufficiency.

Dr Ijaz Hussain explained that they had two options: open-heart surgery or noninvasive percutaneous valve replacement.