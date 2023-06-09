PM Shehbaz forms committee to cater BAP's reservations

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Friday formed a committee to allay the Balochistan Awami Party's (BAP) concerns in line with the development projects of the province.

PM Shehbaz constituted the body as the BAP delegation met him under the chairmanship of Senate Chairman Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani.

The committee will include Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani, Khalid Hussain Magsi, Maulana Abdul Ghafoor Haidari, Agha Hassan Baloch, Ishaq Dar, Ahsan Iqbal, Dr Musaddiq Malik, Azam Nazeer Tarar and Manzoor Kakar.

The prime minister gave the committee the task of submitting a report within a week after conducting detailed consultations.

In the meeting, BAP decided to participate in the budget meeting and give full support to the government.

The premier said that, as an important coalition partner, BAP played a key role in every decision taken by the government.

He said that the development of Balochistan cannot happen without the input of BAP, and the development of the country was related to Balochistan province.

The Senate chairman appreciated the premier's keen interest and special measures for the betterment of Balochistan.

Law Minister Azam Nazeer Tarar, BAP Parliamentary Leader Khalid Hussain Magsi and Senator Naseebullah Bazai also attended the meeting.

On Thursday, the BAP decided to boycott the budget session for the fiscal year 2023-24 due to the "attitude of the centre."

The sources divulged that Balochistan Chief Minister Abdul Quddus Bizenjo had instructed party senators and legislators in this regard.