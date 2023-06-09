Friday, June 09, 2023
PM to approve budget proposals in cabinet meeting today

Web Desk
10:54 AM | June 09, 2023
Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has summoned the federal cabinet meeting in Islamabad today to discuss the current political and economic situation in the country.

He will preside over the cabinet meeting. The venue and the time of the cabinet meeting was changed. Now the meeting will be held at the Parliament House at 3pm. The cabinet will discuss a two-point agenda during the meeting.

According to sources, the cabinet will give approval to the budget proposals for the upcoming financial year 2023-24. The cabinet meeting will also ratify the decisions of the Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) meetings held on May 24, June 5 and June 7.

