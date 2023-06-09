PM wants plan in budget to uplift youth, farmers

ISLAMABAD - Prime Minister Sheh­baz Sharif Thursday ap­proved the inclusion of a 'revolutionary pro­gramme' in the upcom­ing budget 2023-24 for the uplift of youth, women and farmers.

As per the prime min­ister's directives, the funds have been allo­cated in the upcoming budget for projects on the welfare of youth and women as well as for ag­riculture tube-wells. Ac­cording to a PM Office statement, in the next fiscal year, the youth would be provided in­terest-free loans and endowment fund would be established for educa­tion and sports.

The prime minister approved the establishment of Pakistan Endow­ment Fund for Education on the pat­tern of Punjab Endowment Fund. Under the Fund, the intelligent but poor students from across the coun­try, would be given educational scholarships. The funds have been allocated Prime Minister Youth Programme to extend small loans to the youth. The government has also specified funds to im­part skill training to the youth, in­cluding in information technology. The upcoming budget would also have funds for the distribution of 100,000 laptops among youth, be­sides extending financial support to the IT startups. The government has made budgetary allocations for the promotion of sports activ­ities among youth and to encour­age their participation.

The upcoming budget will also feature the funds allocations for a programme to achieve the eco­nomic empowerment of women.

The prime minister also approved a programme for the solarisation of agriculture tube-wells which would be implemented in the second phase of PM’s Kissan Package.

TAPI project to strengthen ener­gy security of Pakistan, region: PM

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday said that being a critical component of his government’s vi­sion, the TAPI gas pipeline project would ensure energy security, eco­nomic growth and prosperity in Pa­kistan as well as the entire region.

The prime minister, in a meet­ing with a high ranking delega­tion from Turkmenistan, said the Turkmenistan-Afghanistan-Paki­stan-India (TAPI) gas project was manifestation of the strategic co­operation between Pakistan and Turkmenistan in the energy sector.