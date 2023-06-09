Friday, June 09, 2023
PMD indicates chances of rain at few places

Agencies
June 09, 2023
Regional, Islamabad, Newspaper

ISLAMABAD   -   Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has forecast mainly hot and dry weather with chances of rain in a few parts of the country during the next 24 hours. According to the synoptic situation, con­tinental air was prevail­ing over most parts of the country. A westerly wave was still affecting eastern and central parts of the country and was likely to persist during the next 24 hours. The PMD daily report said that mainly hot and dry weather is expected in most parts of the country. However, rain-wind/thunderstorm with isolated hailstorm is likely in Northeast and South Punjab, Islamabad, Up­per Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Northeast Balochistan, Upper Sindh and Kashmir. During the last 24 hours, hot and dry weather pre­vailed over most parts of the country. However, rain recorded in Pattan and Si­alkot (City) was 01mm. The highest maximum temperatures recorded were Turbat, Dalbandin, Nokkundi, Jacobabad 45 C, Sibbi and Dadu 44 C.

