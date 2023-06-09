Friday, June 09, 2023
PPL provides funds for library renovation at JPMC

STAFF REPORT
June 09, 2023
Regional, Karachi

KARACHI - Pakistan Petroleum Limited (PPL), one of the leading National E&P Companies and largest corporate donors, has recently funded the repair and renovation of a 66-year-old library at Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre (JPMC). This support aims to improve teaching and training facilities at JPMC. JPMC is a public sector hospital in Karachi and established in its current form in 1963, providing much needed healthcare for the under privileged and poor citizens. The institution also provides higher medical education, training and research for enhancing the capacity and skills of the doctors. Brig Syed Mahmood Ul Hassan (Retd), General Manager Shared Services of PPL presented the donation cheque amounting to Rs. 4.9 million to Executive Director, JPMC, Professor Shahid Rasool.   As part of its Corporate Social Responsibility programme, PPL remains committed to contributing in Health Sector, for the underprivileged community.

