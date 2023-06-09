Friday, June 09, 2023
PPP candidate leads in LA-15 Bagh by-poll

Agencies
June 09, 2023
National, Regional, Islamabad, Newspaper

MUZAFFARABAD   -   Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) candidate Sar­dar Zia Ul Qamar Thursday led LA -5 Bagh II by-elections by securing 13,889 votes, according to unofficial re­sults of 105 out of total 189 polling stations. The seat had fallen vacant due to dis­qualification of former Azad Jammu & Kashmir prime pinister Sardar Tanveer Ili­yas Khan. Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz’s candidate Raja Mushtaq Minhas trailed behind with 12,032 votes and Pakistan Thereek-e-Insaf’s candidates managed only 3,000 votes from 105 polling stations. Official re­sults would be announced af­ter receipt of results from the returning officers, the AJK election Commission said. The polling, which started at b a.m., continued peace­fully till 5 p.m., except a few minor incidents, an official said. A person was report­edly injured during a quarrel between two groups outside a polling station, he added.

