PTI chief’s ego behind party’s disintegration: Marriyum Aurangzeb

ISLAMABAD - Minister for Information and Broadcasting on Thursday said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) disintegrated due to arro­gance, ego and stubbornness of its chief who himself had destroyed his own politics.

She cited a famous couplet of an Urdu poet on her Twitter handle, referring to the current state of the PTI and its chief.

“Dil Kay PhapholayJhalUthaySeenay Kay DaghSy, Is GharKoAag Lag GaiGhar Kay ChiraghSy,” the minister said in the tweet while calling out the PTI chief for his arrogance and ego.

“The house of cards based on the idols of arro­gance, ego and selfishness has faced a sudden col­lapse. The PTI is now spiritless with the departure of those who had laid the party’s foundations,” Marriyum said. She said the “arrogant man” had once stated that joining or quitting of the people did not matter for the party but he himself had now become a lesson for others (after the depar­ture of his party leaders).

Also, Marriyum Aurangzeb on Thursday took no­tice of an attack on the residence of a senior jour­nalist, BaqirSajjad, who claimed that his house in Islamabad was attacked by unidentified people and took away cash and jewellery. “I have just spo­ken to IG Police Islamabad regarding this incident. He has assured me that he will investigate this matter as a matter of priority and will speak to BaqirSajjad shortly,” the minister said in a tweet.