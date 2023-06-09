Rescue 1122 worker laid to rest in Jamrud

Khyber - The funeral of Ikram Khan, a dedicated medical technician of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Rescue 1122, took place on Thursday in his ancestral graveyard in Sur Kamar village of Jamrud. Tragically, Khan lost his life in a gun-firing incident at his office the previous evening.

The funeral was attended by several high-ranking officials, including Director General (DG) Rescue 1122 Dr Khatir and Director General Academy/Operation and Coordination Dr Muhammad Ayaz. Alongside a large number of Rescue 1122 workers, relatives of the deceased, and locals, they paid their last respects and placed floral wreaths on his coffin.

During the funeral, Dr Khatir Ahmad expressed his heartfelt tribute to the fallen official, emphasizing the loss of an honest and hardworking volunteer who had tirelessly provided medical aid during countless emergencies. As a member of the medical team, Shaheed Ikram Khan made significant contributions to the welfare of the people and would be remembered for his selfless service.