Saints served Islam for Muslims’ unity: NA Speaker

RAWALPINDI - Speaker of National Assembly Raja Pervez Ashraf on Thursday said that shrines of the saints have rendered valuable services for the unity of the Muslim Ummah and “we should seek guidance from them”. While addressing a big congregation of devotees on the occasion of the 126th Rehmat-Ul Lil-Aalamin’s (SAWW)conference here at Eidgah Sharif, he said that Muslim uni­ty was the need of the hour, urging the countrymen to play their role for prog­ress, prosperity and stability of the country by forging unity and harmony.

“We should extend our support to the Pakistan Army to maintain law and or­der,” he said and added that “We would continue their struggle for the restora­tion of peace and stability in the coun­try.” Raja said some anti-state elements want to weaken the unity of the coun­try by promoting hate while the na­tion would never accept their agenda. He urged religious scholars to demon­strate unity to strengthen the country.

The speaker said that Islam preach­es peace, religious tolerance, and equality and stressed educating the people according to the teachings of Islam. “Pakistan is an outcome of the benefaction of Sufi saints and we can protect the solidarity of the coun­try by following the teachings of the Saints,” he added. Pervez said that Prophet(SAWW) brought the mes­sage of peace, love, compassion, and humanity and preached tolerance and understanding. He said the entire life of the Holy Prophet(SAWW) was a source of inspiration and guidance for the Muslims to follow and to succeed in their lives and the hereafter, he said. The need for peace, love, harmony, tol­erance and understanding was never required as it is today, he added.