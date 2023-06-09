Friday, June 09, 2023
Security guard killed in robbery bid

Our Staff Reporter
June 09, 2023
MULTAN   -   A private security guard was shot at and killed out¬side a medical store situated at Allah Shafi Chowk here. Rescuers said the two accused tried to forc¬ibly walk into the medical store. They intended to loot the cash on gunpoint.  However, the security guard intercepted them to put up resistance. As a result, one of the unknown accused opened straight fire on the guard causing him critically wounded. Rescuers rushed to the lo¬cation on an anonymous call and shifted him im¬mediately to the Nishtar Hospital where the medic pronounced him dead. The deceased was identi¬fied as Muhammad Shamir, 57, son of Sultan, resi¬dent of Kabir Walla. The police of the concerned jurisdiction was informed which reached the spot and collected evidence to start an investigation.

Our Staff Reporter

