Sikh yatrees arrives in Lahore for Jore Mela

LAHORE - Around 170 Sikh yatrees from India ar­rived in Lahore on Thursday through Wagah Border cross­ing to attend the 417th cele­brations of the martyrdom of Guru Arjan Dev Ji (Jore Mela). Evacuee Trust Property Board (ETPB) Additional Secretary Rana Shahid Saleem, Pakistan Sikh Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (PSGPC) Pardhan Sardar Amir Singh and others received the yatrees warmly. Speaking on the occasion, Par­ty leader of Sikh yatrees Sardar Gurbachan Singh said that Pa­kistan was their second home for Sikhs living in all around the world and no one could stop them from visiting the country. “We are feeling happiness af­ter reaching here” he added. He thanked the government and ETPB for best arrangements for the yatrees. Additional Sec­retary shrines Rana Shahid said that Pakistan was a sacred place for Sikh community, add­ing that protection of the life and property of Sikh yatrees was our first priority. On the directions of ETPB Chairman, Rana Shahid said that the trust board would provide all facili­ties free of cost including se­curity, accommodation, food and transport. Later, the Sikh yatrees went to Gurdwara Pun­ja Sahib Hassan Abdal through buses. The main ceremony of the celebrations would be held at Gurdwara Dera Sahib La­hore on June 16 (Friday). The yatrees would also visit Jana­masthan Nankana Sahib, Gu­rudwara Sacha Sauda and Kar­tarpur Narowal and perform their rituals. The Sikh yatrees would return home on June 17.