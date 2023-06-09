Sindh announces subsidy on fertiliser for flood-hit farmers

KARACHI-Adviser to Sindh Chief Minister on Agriculture Manzoor Wassan, on Thursday, said that Sindh government will provide a subsidy of Rs60000 to flood-affected farmers on fertilizer.

The fertilizer subsidy would be provided to the farmers owning one acre to 12.5 acres of land in the third phase of the financial assistance initiative for farmers affected by rains and floods last year, Adviser to CM said in a statement issued here.

Floods of 2022 destroyed 3.6 million Acres of Kharif crops out of total 4.4 million Acres while farmers suffered a loss to the tune of Rs.421 billion as per conservative estimates. The Sindh government under ‘Reimbursement for wheat seed under Seed Subsidy Programme’ provided Rs.8.39 billion to Benazir Income Support Program (BISP) which disbursed an amount of Rs.5000 per acre to 185928 small growers holding agricultural land up to 12 acres in the first phase.

Landowners holding land up to 25 Acres and the left-out farmers of the first category were being provided seed subsidy in the second phase of the program through BISP. Manzoor Wassan informed that Sindh government has decided to give farmers a subsidy of Rs.60000 on urea and DAP fertilizers in the third phase. As many as 234313 farmers would benefit from the fertilizer subsidy program, he said adding that over Rs.14 billion would be distributed among the registered farmers across the province.