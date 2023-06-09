Techabout wins IT excellence award for fourth consecutive year

LAHORE-TechAbout, one of Pakistan’s leading companies in the information technology industry, has won the presidential IT excellence award for the fourth consecutive year.

The IT Excellence Awards ceremony was held under the aegis of Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry at Aiwan-e-Sadr. President Dr Arif Alvi presented IT Awards to TechAbout CEO Jazib Zaman during the ceremony. This award was meant to recognise and reward all those IT companies that are operating in Pakistan and making a good mark in software export, mobile app development, animation, artificial intelligence, and gaming software.

“It is a momentous day in the history of TechAbout Private Limited and it is a symbol of the impact they have had in the IT industry of Pakistan, says Jazib Zaman. TechAbout has already won three awards in 2020, 2021, and 2022; this fourth one was a testament to their hard work and dedication, he added.

TechAbout began as an IT company in Pakistan in 2017 to bring innovative technology solutions to the country. The company quickly gained attention in the industry for their ability to provide high-quality services and products. They also developed a strong network of partners with other IT companies, allowing them to expand their reach and influence. It is a product-based technology company that has been providing IT solutions to the International market for the past few years. The company has been instrumental in bringing new technologies to the market, and their products have been game-changers in the industry.