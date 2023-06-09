Friday, June 09, 2023
Tessori, Kakar discuss inter-provincial harmony, exchange of delegations

OUR STAFF REPORT
June 09, 2023
Regional, Karachi

KARACHI-Sindh Governor Kamran Khan Tessori and Balochistan Governor Malik Abdul Wali Khan Kakar in their meeting held in Karachi on Thursday discussed promotion of inter-provincial harmony. The Governors of two provinces also held discussion on exchange of delegations in different sectors and other issues of bilateral interest. Governor Sindh Kamran Tessori stressed the need to exploit the capabilities of youth for the development and prosperity of the province.

Speaking on the occasion, Balochistan Governor Malik Abdul Wali Kakar said that inter-provincial harmony should be promoted through exchanging delegations in different sectors.

