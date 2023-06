LAHORE - A man and his son were in­jured in a cylinder blast at a home, situated at Lohay Wali Pulli, Badami Bagh area, here on Thursday. Police said that Amanat (56) and his son Hamza (23) were present in a room when sud­denly a cylinder exploded. As a result, both father and son received severe burn injuries. On getting informa­tion, Rescue-1122 vehicles reached the spot and started rescue operation. The res­cuers shifted the injured to Mayo Hospital.