Friday, June 09, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

Two policemen among three martyred in Swat gun attack

Two policemen among three martyred in Swat gun attack

Funeral prayers of martyr police constables, security guard offered

Agencies
June 09, 2023
National, Regional, Peshawar, Newspaper

SWAT / PESHAWAR   -   At least two police personnel and a passerby were martyred during a gun attack on the police in Swat. The district police spokesman said that both the policemen were going for duty when unknown militants opened indiscriminate fire on them near Sabzi Mandi. As a result, both the cops and a pass­erby died on the spot. A police team reached the spot, shifted the bodies to hospital and started a search operation in the area. Further investigation was underway.

Meanwhile, the funeral prayers of police consta­bles and security guard of a bank, who were killed in firing by unknown miscreants in Mingora Bazar, were offered in Javaid Iqbal Shaheed Police Lines Kabal on Thursday. The funeral prayers were at­tended by Regional Police Officer Malakand, Na­sir Mehmood Satti, Commander 6th Brigade, Sa­jid Akbar, Deputy Commissioner, Irfanullah Wazir, District Police Officer, Shafiullah Gandapur and large of police officials. A smartly turned out con­tingent of police presented salute to martyrs and afterwards, the bodies of martyrs were sent to their respective areas with full honor.

France stabbing: Children attacked by knifeman in Annecy park

Tags:

Agencies

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-06-08/Lahore/epaper_img_1686204497.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023