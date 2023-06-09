Two policemen among three martyred in Swat gun attack

SWAT / PESHAWAR - At least two police personnel and a passerby were martyred during a gun attack on the police in Swat. The district police spokesman said that both the policemen were going for duty when unknown militants opened indiscriminate fire on them near Sabzi Mandi. As a result, both the cops and a pass­erby died on the spot. A police team reached the spot, shifted the bodies to hospital and started a search operation in the area. Further investigation was underway.

Meanwhile, the funeral prayers of police consta­bles and security guard of a bank, who were killed in firing by unknown miscreants in Mingora Bazar, were offered in Javaid Iqbal Shaheed Police Lines Kabal on Thursday. The funeral prayers were at­tended by Regional Police Officer Malakand, Na­sir Mehmood Satti, Commander 6th Brigade, Sa­jid Akbar, Deputy Commissioner, Irfanullah Wazir, District Police Officer, Shafiullah Gandapur and large of police officials. A smartly turned out con­tingent of police presented salute to martyrs and afterwards, the bodies of martyrs were sent to their respective areas with full honor.