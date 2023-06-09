Friday, June 09, 2023
Two soldiers injured in IED attack in Tirah

Our Staff Reporter
June 09, 2023
Khyber   -    In a harrowing incident on Thursday, an armed force squad operating in the Karapa area of Tirah Valley was targeted with a devastating Improvised Explosive Device (IED).

The assault, which involved nine members of a medium BD squad, resulted in two soldiers sustaining severe injuries. Sepoy Gul Sher and Naik Ahsan, bravely serving their duties, were swiftly transported to a military hospital for immediate treatment and care. The incident serves as a stark reminder of the ongoing risks and challenges faced by our dedicated armed forces in safeguarding the region’s security.

Our Staff Reporter

