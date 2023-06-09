Friday, June 09, 2023
US gets consular access to Khadija Shah

Web Desk
12:40 AM | June 09, 2023
 A group of 31 individuals accused of carrying out attacks on sensitive installations on May 9 was granted a six-day physical remand by an anti-terrorism court (ATC) in Rawalpindi.

The accused were brought before the court and police requested the remand to conduct further investigations.

The presiding judge Hamid Hussain ordered the transfer of the investigation centre under strict security measures.

Meanwhile, US embassy officials requested consular access to Khadija Shah, an American citizen of Pakistani origin who was detained for her involvement in the attack on Jinnah House (Corps Commander's residence) in Lahore.

The federal Ministry of Interior already approved such access.

Later, the US embassy official visited Kotlakhpat jail Lahore to meet Khadija and discussed different legal aspects of her release.

In addition, the government expanded its focus on individuals residing overseas and allegedly involved in anti-state activities. The investigation involves the analysis of call records, social media activities, travel history, and other relevant data about these overseas Pakistanis. 

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-06-08/Lahore/epaper_img_1686204497.jpg

