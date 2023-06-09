Friday, June 09, 2023
USA stay top of FIFA Women’s World Ranking; Bhutan and Iran make progress

Azhar Khan
5:02 PM | June 09, 2023
Nearly three months have gone by since the FIFA/Cola-Cola Women’s World Ranking was last updated, with no fewer than 101 international matches taking place in that time. National teams around the world have been engaged in warm-up matches for the upcoming FIFA Women’s World Cup Australia & New Zealand 2023, while the Asian qualifiers for the Women’s Olympic Football Tournament Paris 2024 have also been taking place. 

Those games have led to quite a few changes in the global hierarchy, except at the very summit, with the Top 5 remaining unchanged. USA (1st, -) are still out front, followed by the European quartet of Germany (2nd, -), Sweden (3rd, -), England (4th, -) and France (5th, -). There have been changes below, however, with Spain (6th, plus 1) and Canada (7th, minus 1) swapping places and Brazil (8th, plus 1) and the Netherlands (9th, minus 1) doing likewise, along with a good few other teams in the Top 50. 

Among the sides occupying that elevated part of the Ranking, Denmark (13th, plus 2), Nigeria (40th, plus 2) and Philippines (46th, plus 3) have all made modest moves, though the biggest changes can be found further down. 

IR Iran (61st, plus 6), Lebanon (138th, plus 4) and Pakistan (157th, plus 4) have all made significant jumps, though the highest climbers of all are Bhutan (171st, plus 7), courtesy of wins over Jordan (73rd, minus 5) and Timor-Leste (156th, minus 3). The biggest fallers are Indonesia (105th, minus 6), who have slipped six places. 

Some 11 countries have also broken their FIFA Ranking points records: Spain (2002.28), Republic of Ireland (1743.59), Slovenia (1556.25), Philippines (1512.97), Zambia (1298.31), Cambodia (1144.56), Cyprus (1134.28), Lebanon (1062.88), Pakistan (944.58), Saudi Arabia (844.30) and Bhutan (841.86). 

Finally, Slovenia (39th), Philippines (46th), Cambodia (118th) and Saudi Arabia (170th) have achieved their all-time highs in the Ranking, which is sure to change again when Australia & New Zealand 2023 comes around. The next FIFA/Coca-Cola Women’s World Ranking will be published on 25 August 2023. 

FIFA/Coca-Cola Women’s World Ranking:

Leader USA (unchanged) 

Moves into top 10 None 

Moves out of top 10 None 

Matches played in total 101 

Most matches played Myanmar, Thailand, Vietnam (7) 

Biggest move by points Bhutan (plus 64.59) 

Biggest move by ranks Bhutan (plus 7) 

Biggest drop by points Jordan (minus 45.96) 

Biggest drop by ranks Indonesia (minus 6) 

Newly ranked teams None 

Teams that are no longer ranked None

Azhar Khan

Azhar Khan is an accomplished senior sports journalist with extensive experience in the field. He can be reached at azharmasood786@gmail.com. Follow him on Twitter at @azharmasood786

