YMCA celebrates 179th Foundation Day

LAHORE - The Lahore YMCA celebrat­ed the Foundation Day of its global movement, which started in 1844 in London. Today YMCA is working in 120 countries of the. Lahore YMCA was established in 1879. A special function was held to highlight the ser­vices of YMCA and its con­tribution in nation build­ing, which was attended by students and leaders of dif­ferent walks of life. Bishop of Lahore Rt Rev Nadeem Kamran was the chief guest while guests of honour in­cluded Ashaknaz, Emanuel Sarfraz, Haroon Rehmat, John William and Prof Abdia Elvin. The Bishop praised the working of YMCA for the benefit of local communities and creating socio-religious harmony Pakistan. “YMCA’s role in strengthening the body, mind and spirit is a role model for the future. Its con­tribution in the field of art, information technology and other disciplines is remark­able,” Rt Rev Nadeem said.