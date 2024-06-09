2 cops injured in DI Khan explosion

Dera ismail khan - Two police officers were injured following an improvised explosive device (IED) blast and a subsequent exchange of gunfire between police and militants near Hathala Farm House here on Saturday.

The injured officers were shifted to the District Headquarters Hospital in Dera Ismail Khan, where their condition is reported to be stable. District Police Officer Nasir Mahmood later visited the hospital to check on the injured officers’ well-being.

Police sources said that a police team, led by Deputy Superintendent of Police Kulachi Circle Inamullah Gandapur, was en route to a search operation on Tank Road. As they approached Hathala Farm House, militants ambushed them with an IED explosion.

The explosion injured the Quick Response Force (QRF) driver, whose name remained unknown till the filing of this report, and Constable Safeerullah Khattak.

Following the blast, the militants opened fire on the police team, who quickly retaliated, forcing the attackers to flee. The police van was also damaged during the incident.