5th Gatorade 3x3 Basketball Tournament reaches final stage

LAHORE - The 5th Gatorade Trophy 3x3 Basketball Tournament, sanctioned by the Karachi Basketball Association (KBBA) and organized by Firdous Ittihad Basketball Club at the International Abdul Nasir Basketball Court in Aram Bagh, has entered its final stage. Sponsored by Pakistan Beverage Company, the tournament has witnessedintense competition among the participating teams. In the semifinal rounds, KBBC triumphed over Aram Bagh Club by 17-14 in the first semi-final. The second semifinal saw KBBC defeat Civil Tigers Club with a score of 9-5. In the match for third place, Aram Bagh Club secured a victory over Rathore Malik by 20-10. The tournament also featured various individual competitions. Muhammad Daniyal Khan Marwat from Jeb Public School clinched first place in the three-point shooting contest, followed by Hassan Ali from Saint Patrick School in second place, and Muhammad Moaz Ashraf from Civil Tigers in third place. Daniyal Marwat also won the free throw competition, with Hassan Ali and Ahsan Iqbal securing second and third places, respectively. In the quarter shot competition, Muhammad Zaid Ashraf took first place, Muhammad Moaz Ashraf came in second, and Haris Shah secured third place. Barrister Bilal Nasir, the guest of honor, attended the semi-final matches and presented awards to the winners. Distinguished attendees included SWA Senior Vice President Ghulam Muhammad Khan, KBBA Secretary Zahid Malik, Treasurer Haji Muhammad Ashraf Yahya, and other notable personalities.

During the event, Barrister Bilal Nasir announced his candidacy for the upcoming presidential election of the KBBA, expressing his dedication to the promotion of basketball, much like his late father, International Abdul Nasir. He affirmed his commitment to serving the sport and will contest as a candidate of the Abdul Nasir and Amjad Ali Khan Marhoom group, supported by Ghulam Muhammad Khan.