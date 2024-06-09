Adamjee Insurance unveils groundbreaking crop insurance solution

LAHORE - Pakistan’s insurance leader, Adamjee Insurance has unveiled a groundbreaking crop insurance solution, Adamjee Zarai Tahafuz. This revolutionary project empowers farmers and strengthens the nation’s agricultural backbone.

A critical contributor to Pakistan’s economy, agriculture accounts for 22.35% of GDP. Adamjee Zarai Tahafuz redefines crop insurance, offering farmers unmatched financial security across the entire crop cycle. Unlike traditional policies, it covers all incurred expenses, shielding against natural disasters, serving as a vital safety net in unforeseen situations.

Recognising the importance of accessibility, Adamjee Insurance is taking proactive steps. To extend its reach and educate farmers about Adamjee Zarai Tahafuz, the company has strategically expanded its penetration in key rural areas by developing its sales presence through Adamjee Zarai Tahafuz starting from southern Punjab and aiming to spread it across mainstream agriculture-cultivated areas of Pakistan. These dedicated offices serve as hubs to raise awareness about the comprehensive benefits of crop insurance and facilitate easy access for farmers, ensuring they can leverage this critical financial tool.

“We are not merely insuring crops; we are investing in the future of Pakistan’s agriculture,” asserted CEO & MD Muhammad Ali Zeb. “This financial security cultivates a more resilient agricultural sector, directly contributing to Pakistan’s long-term food security and economic stability.”

Ahmer Shoaib, D. Executive Director Commercial, stated “As a leading insurance company in Pakistan, we believe that crop insurance is vital for safeguarding Pakistan’s rural economy. Our new Zarai Tahafuz is designed to provide comprehensive coverage and support to farmers, ensuring the resilience and growth of the agricultural sector”.

This financial security cultivates a more resilient agricultural sector, thereby directly contributing to Pakistan’s long-term food security and economic stability.” Adamjee Insurance’s initiative transcends immediate benefits by promoting responsible agricultural practices. By providing financial security, the company enables farmers to invest in sustainable techniques, thus reducing environmental impact and ensuring the long-term viability of farming communities and natural resources. This alignment with Pakistan’s strategic goals for agricultural development generates a ripple effect of positive change.