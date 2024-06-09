Afghanistan upset New Zealand in T20 World Cup 2024

GUYANA - Rahmanullah Gurbaz’s blistering knock, followed by a brilliant bowling performance helped Afghanistan register a stunning upset victory over New Zealand in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024 at Providence Stadium here on Friday. Set to chase 160, New Zealand bundled out for a meagre 75 in 15.2 overs, with only two batters reaching the double figures. Fazalhaq Farooqi wreaked havoc with the new ball as he bowled Finn Allen on the first ball of the innings, followed by two more wickets in his next two overs to reduce the Kiwi side to 28-3 in 4.2 overs.

Skipper Rashid Khan replaced Farooqi and carried the momentum, dismissing his counterpart Kane Williamson. In his next over, Khan picked back-to-back wickets of Mark Chapman and Michael Bracewell, further breaking the Kiwi’s back. Glenn Phillips top-scored for New Zealand with a run-a-ball 18. Meanwhile, Matt Henry played a 12-run cameo before falling prey to Farooqi to finish the game. Farooqi and Khan picked four wickets each, whereas Mohammad Nabi claimed two.

Earlier, Gurbaz and Ibrahim Zadran gave Afghanistan a decent start after being invited to bat, scoring 44 runs in the powerplay. However, New Zealand bowlers slowed them down after the field restrictions were lifted. Afghanistan managed 11 runs in the next overs before switching gears in the 11th over, which was bowled by Michael Bracewell. Gurbaz and Zadran collected 21 runs from this over, including three sixes.

Gurbaz attacked the bowlers, while Zadran played more of a supporting act before Matt Henry broke the 103-run opening pair in the 15th over. Zadran departed after scoring 44 off 41 with the help of five boundaries, including two sixes.

Azmatullah Omarzai joined Gurbaz and scored a quick 22 off 13 with two sixes before Henry sent him back to the pavilion. Gurbaz continued to attack before Trent Boult castled him in the final over after he scored 80 runs from 56 balls with the help of five boundaries and as many sixes. Boult bowled a brilliant last over giving away only three runs and picked two wickets restricting Afghanistan to 159-6. He and Henry both claimed two wickets each while Lockie Ferguson managed one.

Scores in Brief

AFGHANISTAN 159-6 (Gurbaz 80, Ibrahim 44, Boult 2-22, Henry 2-37) beat NEW ZEALAND 75 (Phillips 18, Rashid 4 for 17, Farooqi 4 for 17) by 84 runs.