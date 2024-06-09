AJK’s minister for small industries visits LCCI

LAHORE - Minister for Small Industries, Azad Jammu and Kashmir, Dr Kausar Taqdees Gilani visited the Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry on Saturday and held a meeting with LCCI President, Kashif Anwar. Executive Committee Member Raja Hassan Akhtar and other members were also present at the occasion. During his address, the president of the Lahore Chamber, Kashif Anwar emphasized the importance of strengthening the relationship between the Lahore Chamber and the Azad Kashmir Chamber to promote business activities in the country. He highlighted that all banks in Azad Kashmir are providing interest-free loans to small industries, which is a positive initiative where the Ministry of Small Industries plays a crucial role. Additionally, industrial areas are being established in Azad Kashmir through the efforts of this ministry. Moreover, a five-year tax holiday is being provided in Azad Kashmir, which will undoubtedly be a significant relief for existing and new industries. Kashif Anwar mentioned that these efforts will greatly facilitate small and medium-sized industrialists. He stressed the need to focus on water reservoirs and new dams to ensure affordable hydroelectricity and mitigate flood risks. Kashif Anwar suggested that a memorandum of understanding should be signed between the Lahore Chamber and the Azad Kashmir Chamber to benefit the people of both regions. Minister for Small Industries, Azad Jammu and Kashmir, Dr. Kausar Taqdees Gilani expressed her delight at learning that the Lahore Chamber has more than 1,000 female members and is a historic and premier chamber. She noted that 80% of the people in Azad Kashmir are educated, and 70% of the population is under 35 years old. Providing employment to this large youth population is a priority, achievable through skills and education. She emphasized the need to gather experiences from across the country for the industrialization of Azad Kashmir, and the support of the Lahore Chamber is crucial in this regard.