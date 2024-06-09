Alhamra announces summer camp to foster creativity in youth

LAHORE - The Lahore Arts Council Alhamra announced the launch of its much-awaited Summer Camp, starting on June 10. This two-month program is designed to involve children and young adults aged 10 to 25 in various artistic disciplines, allowing them to explore and develop their creative talents. At a recent event at the Australian International School, Alhamra’s Executive Director, Sarah Rashid, emphasized the importance of integrating arts into the educational experience. She commended the students’ performances and the school administration’s dedication to fostering a love for the arts among young minds. Sarah Rashid elaborated on Alhamra’s mission to nurture children’s intellectual and artistic growth through its various initiatives. “The holistic development of our youth requires a balanced approach that includes both academic and artistic pursuits. By engaging in fine arts, children cultivate creativity, build confidence, and learn essential life skills,” she remarked. The Alhamra Summer Camp promises an enriching curriculum that covers a wide array of artistic activities. Participants will receive professional training in drawing, painting, Kathak dance, theatre, sculpture, and calligraphy. The camp is designed to cater to various skill levels, ensuring that each participant can benefit from personalized guidance and mentorship. Expert instructors, renowned in their respective fields, will lead the sessions, providing hands-on training and fostering an environment of creativity and innovation. This immersive experience is designed to help participants discover and refine their artistic abilities, encouraging them to pursue their passions with confidence. In addition to skill-building, the summer camp aims to create a vibrant community of young artists who can inspire and support each other. Collaborative projects and performances will be an integral part of the camp, allowing participants to showcase their talents and learn the value of teamwork. Alhamra is committed to making the arts accessible to all. Alhamra’s summer camp is more than just an educational program; it’s a celebration of creativity and a testament to its commitment to the cultural enrichment of our society. Alhamra believes that by investing in our youth, we are securing a brighter, more creative future for all.” The Alhamra Summer Camp is set to be a significant event, promising to leave a lasting impact on all participants. Interested individuals are encouraged to enroll promptly as spaces are limited.