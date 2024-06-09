Any conspiracy against provincial autonomy to be foiled: QWP leader

Peshawar - Qaumi Watan Party (QWP) provincial Chairman Sikandar Hayat Sherpao on Saturday warned the government against undoing the 18th Constitutional Amendment.

He was speaking at the condolence reference for party leader Asad Afridi Advocate. Paying tributes to the late party leader, Sikandar Sherpao said the deceased rendered services for the cause of Pakhtuns. He said the QWP lost a committed leader, who had deep understanding of the geopolitical situation of the region and worked for the welfare of the poor and helpless.

Commenting on the challenges being faced by the province, Sikandar Sherpao said, “A conspiracy is being hatched against the provincial autonomy. We will foil the conspiracy against the 18th Constitutional Amendment,” he said.

Sikandar Sherpao said the 1973 Constitution guaranteed provincial autonomy, while a conspiracy was also being hatched against the National Finance Commission (NFC) Award, which was against the spirit of the Constitution.

He said that a hybrid regime was imposed on the country after the 2018 general election, adding that now a ‘hybrid plus’ government was brought-in as a result of the 2024 polls.

He said that experiments with the political system should be stopped so that democracy could thrive in the country, adding all the State institutions must function within their constitutional ambit.

Criticising the provincial government, he said that gross irregularities were committed in the wheat procurement process, which belied the claims about fighting corruption and ensuring good governance. He said the provincial government carried out injustice against the local farmers by not purchasing wheat from them.