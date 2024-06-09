Awareness walk held to mark World Food Safety Day

DERA ISMAIL KHAN - The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Food Safety and Halal Food Authority (KP FS&HFA) organised an awareness walk to mark the World Food Safety Day in Dera Ismail Khan on Saturday. The event was aimed to promote safe and healthy food practices among the general public.

Addressing the event, Deputy Director KP FS&HFA Asif Khan said, “Food is the lifeline for humans, quality and safe food can reduce the risk of various food borne diseases, ultimately reducing the burden on our hospitals”. The KP Food Safety Authority had done a tremendous job and improved the quality of food items, he added.

Assistant Director KP FS&HFA Wasif Khan said, the Word Food Safety Day reminds us of the need to strengthen food safety regulations and standards.

that govern the production, processing and distribution of food.

He said that the Food Safety officers protected the people from food risks and busted the adulteration mafia without any discrimination

He appealed to citizens to promptly inform the Food Authority’s teams about the elements involved in adulteration, urging them to fulfil their responsibility as vigilant citizens.