Babar Azam has not improved as captain in four years: Shoaib Malik

June 09, 2024
KARACHI   -   Former Pakistan captain Shoaib Malik has criticized the national team’s white-ball captain Babar Azam for his performance as captain after a shocking loss against the United States (USA) in the ongoing ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024. Pakistan endured a five-run defeat against the co-hosts in the Super Over as they failed to chase down the 19-run target. Senior pacer Mohammad Amir bowled the Super Over for Pakistan and conceded 18 runs. In response, the Green Shirts only managed 13/1.

After the match, Malik, who also played under Azam, stated that the right-handed batter has not evolved as a captain and makes predecided decisions on the field rather than improvising according to the situation.

“This captaincy talk, I would like to go into its depth. You [Babar Azam] have set a blockage in your mind, that is the problem. If you have decided that Shadab [Khan] has to bat at a certain number, and Azam [Khan] and Iftikhar [Ahmed] have to bat in the last overs, and you do that exactly, these are the blockages,” said Malik while talking on a local channel.

“The most important thing which needs to be fixed is Babar’s captaincy from four years ago and now, I cannot see any difference. “If someone is improving then you give them time because the results will be seen in the long run but in Babar’s case, as a leader, he is still where he was four years ago.” The Green Shirts will face arch-rivals India in the most anticipated match of the T20 World Cup 2024 on 9 June in New York.

